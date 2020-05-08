I just watched Margaret Magruder’s County Commissioner campaign video, recorded when she ran for office FOUR years ago.
I guess she didn’t bother to make a new one as she had nothing new to say.
My question to my fellow Columbia County citizens - won’t you expect after serving as County Commissioner for three and ½ years Margaret would have something new to say? Something about what she has learned, something about things she improved, something about visionary plans for the next four years. But she had nothing to say: no new learnings to offer, no plans for future years. She has the same video because her thinking is in the same place it was four years ago. Is this really someone you want guiding us for another four years? Four more years of status quo/learning nothing/doing nothing?
My vote is for Brandee Dudzic – someone who has studied our county and understands our issues; a critical thinker who will partner with our businesses to help them grow; someone who will work on a new transportation plan vs settle for one done years ago; someone who will partner with parents and schools to help our younger citizens through their difficult times. We need a forward thinker. Not someone who has learned nothing and settles for same ol/same ol. Time to make a positive step forward by voting for Brandee Dudzic for County Commissioner.
Jolene Jonas
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.