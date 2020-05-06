The Columbia County Democratic Party overwhelmingly endorsed Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner Position 1.
Brandee Dudzic has been a tireless advocate for hundreds of Columbia County residents, navigating complex service agencies on their behalf. She founded a leading nonprofit for veterans. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a master’s degree in Conflict resolution from Portland State University. She is a veteran, a mother and a neighbor.
Perhaps most importantly, she has shown that she will not compromise her values and is willing to fight against injustice and systems rigged for the rich, powerful, and well connected. She has not accepted money from corporate donors who use their money to influence County decisions. She recognizes the need to lead for the next generation, our children. She will work to build a sustainable economy and recognizes that to do so, we must keep our Columbia County livable and competitive. She is committed to finding solutions to our housing crisis. She will leverage tourism and recreation to generate revenue and jobs.
Brandee is committed to earning your trust by promoting transparent and accessible local government.
Sincerely,
Greg Pettit
Warren
