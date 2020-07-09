After 19 months of combat in Vietnam I was welcomed home by long haired college student anti-war protesters who after graduation cut their hair, put on suits and became members of the corporate elite.
Eight years later after my discharge I came home to west Oregon to find I couldn’t find employment because I was considered a war mongering, dope smoking baby killer.
Being a right of center political type I was a registered Republican until the day of the Iraq invasion in 2003, based on lies from VP Cheney and the Republican senate, at which time I re-registered as a Democrat. Three weeks after the election of President Obama in Nov 2008, DNC Chairperson Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz declared that the progressive liberal socialists had seized control of the Democrat party and over the next three years I watched as President Obama and VP Biden pursue a socialist agenda before re-registering again to become an Oregon Non Affiliated Voter in 2011.
During the 2020 Oregon primary election the Oregon Democrats actively sought Oregon NAVs to register as Democrats to support their candidates, yet many Democrats today are supporting the Black Lives Matters movement and the defacing of historical monuments and destruction of properties.
Why should I, an Oregon NAV and decorated veteran, support a political party who supports the destruction of the very country I fought in defense of?
Why can’t our two major political parties get better candidates?
Joe Turner
Columbia City
