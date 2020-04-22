When it comes to electing a Circuit Court Judge I’d look for someone who will bring personal and professional assets that are the greatest benefit to the community.
I believe that Judge Jenefer Stenzel Grant has done that.
As a police officer in the community for over 27 years there has been plenty of opportunity for me to disagree with the decisions of our judiciary. It comes with the territory. But I’ve known Judge Grant for over twenty years. I know that she always welcomes a hearty debate and is always going to be respectful and unbiased.
She listens, evaluates facts and makes careful, thoughtful decisions. To me this demonstrates her informed perspective and balanced judgment. These are all qualities that should be considered in a Circuit Court Judge. She has a generous and empathetic heart with concern for people whose life experiences are different from her own.
For a position like Circuit Court Judge, I think this matters. As a member of the Columbia County Drug Court Team I watched over and over again as Judge Grant met with defendants who were navigating the criminal justice system while struggling with their horrible addictions. She treated each one of them with respect and kindness, but expected their accountability. She weighed her decision making process against the probable outcomes and the results were generally very positive.
The decision on who should be a Circuit Court Judge is an important one. I hope that you will give Judge Jenefer Grant your consideration.
Terry Moss,
Silverton
