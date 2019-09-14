Recently in a letter to the editor of this publication Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal was described as an “economic stimulus package”. That it is a “disgusting”, “blatant falsehood” to claim it will end air travel and eliminate beef. Just Google ‘AOC’ and ‘green new deal’ together for a whole slew of examples of AOC’s defense of her GND ‘eliminating cow farts’ and her claim that her high speed bullet trains will ‘eliminate the need for air travel’.
From NPR: “Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Releases Green New Deal Outline”: “...overhauling transportation systems to reduce emissions...and expanding high-speed rail to a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary”. From Drovers: “Democrats Green New Deal Wants to Eliminate ‘Farting Cows’.” Quoting, again, from AOC’s own FAQ sheet, “We set a goal to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast...”. Or the New York Post: “AOC explains why ‘farting cows’ were considered in Green New Deal” wherein it is explained that “...the language was later changed to ‘emissions from cows’.”
Also, again quoting that NPR article, “On top of all that, implementing all of these policies could cost trillions upon trillions of dollars”. NPR’s words. This, “economic stimulus package”, if enacted would drain the American Taxpayers of “Trillions upon trillions of dollars”. You have NPR’s word on it.
Before you demand to be given something, make very sure what you are getting.
Kathleen Fisher
Scappoose
