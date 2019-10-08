On September 26, Rep. Suzanne Bonimici, along with all the other Democrat reps from Oregon, voted to require the U.S. Border Patrol to institute measures to provide electronic medical records for migrants entering the country between entry points (illegal entry) who are captured and detained.
The bill H.B. 3525 did not provide any funding so the Border Patrol will have to take the money out of their budget to the detriment of other needed projects. While on the surface this appears to be a good thing I find it extremely UNpatriotic that the democrats would vote to do this before similar measures have been fully implemented within the Veterans Administration.
Their timeline demands this be implemented within a few months (without funding) while the VA will take another 10 years to fully implement the same. How can the Democrats put illegal non-citizens ahead of the veterans who have served our country and defended our freedoms? I want every voter to consider this come election time. Do you vote for someone who supports illegals over veterans? I would hope not.
Doug Walker
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.