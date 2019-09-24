Regarding Bill Eagle’s call for Columbia County Port officials to recuse themselves from any vote, past or future, based on receiving money from “special interests” who are affected by their vote: Well, OK. Let’s go with that idea for a minute. However, in order to purify our entire body politic from any taint of “special interest” money, not just politicians Eagle disagrees with, Mr Eagle needs to contact Salem.
He would need to propose a law to stop this practice. He then needs to convince the Democrat led legislature to pass that Bill. Then he needs to convince Democrat Kate Brown to sign that Law.
Oh. Wait. There’s a problem. According to OpenTheBooks.com (and printed in Forbes), Democrat “Kate Brown reaped $2.6 Million in campaign cash from 557 state vendors who pocketed $4.4 Billion”. The article lists the specific Millions received from Brown and the amounts the 16 specific examples, (of the 557), donated back to her. Hmmmm, could be a problem.
But lets not stop with the small fry. Let’s go after the really big “special interest” money. Mr. Eagle must convince a Democrat controlled legislature and a Democrat governor to stop the free-flow of public employee money, Union money and Planned Parenthood money into their re-election campaigns. Because stopping folks who profit from giving money to politicians who profit from receiving money must end. ....Well, you can see the likelihood of that law’s survival. But then Mr. Eagle, Democrat Precinct Committeeman, Precinct 24 - St. Helens, knows this already.
