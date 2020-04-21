I am a lifelong Columbia County resident.
I have personally known Judge Jenefer Grant since she was a practicing lawyer, 14 years ago. She is bright, level headed, caring, yet strong. Most important to me though, is her humanity.
I sat in her court room a couple of times. I saw people come before her that were out of their element. Judge Grant could have been all business, brusque, to the point, no feelings. Yet she was kind. She was patient. She put them at ease. She was fair.
I was impressed.
I strongly recommend re-electing Jenefer Grant as Circuit Court Judge. I want an intelligent and caring human being as a judge in our county.
Chuck McCartney
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.