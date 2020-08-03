A big round of applause to all those who helped make our Annual Shred Day a huge success. The shred truck was completely filled by 1 p.m.
Apologies to those people were disappointed that they were not able to have their materials shredded this time. We do not have a date for the next Shred Day. Watch for our next event in 2021.
Proceeds from this project help us to accomplish our various projects helping children and teens. We also assist projects such as Community Meals and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
Special thanks to our members who gave of their time during the event, making this our most successful yet.
Lynn Chiotti
St. Helens
