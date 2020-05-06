Our commissioners have many responsibilities.
Among them is making decisions on how our tax dollars are spent and what services we can afford, and those we cannot. They try to find solutions to problems that include homelessness, the housing shortage, law enforcement, mass transit and budgeting to name a few.
On top of this usual load the commissioners are now navigating the COVID-19 world where experience with government agencies, both state and federal, is a must in order for the citizens and businesses of Columbia County to qualify for every recovery dollar possible.
This is not the time to ‘learn on the job.’ Not one of the three candidates running against Margaret Magruder has the experience on the county, state or federal level that she does. Her work ethic is beyond anyone’s expectation and her passion for our county is well known.
Ensure that we continue to have the strongest possible advocate for the citizens of Columbia County and join me in re-electing Margaret Magruder for County Commissioner, Position 1.
Kathy Engel
Clatskanie
