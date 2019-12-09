I understand that the idea and design of the new street signs are great and much needed. However, not much was taken into consideration about the size of the print. It is so small, one has to be very close or use a magnifying glass to read. So when driving, it’s almost impossible to read until it is too late to turn. These signs must have cost a pretty penny. I have heard several who are disappointed for that reason. I have been a St. Helens resident for over 75 years.
Marla Lapping
St. Helens
