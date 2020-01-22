Nice to hear facts with data rather than fiction and propaganda
On 1/14/2020, the Republican Party of Columbia County put on a Climate Summit with two very brilliant scientists, Chuck Weise and Dr. Gordon Fulks. They agreed to come educate the county on the truth about Anthropogenic Climate Change.
There was a great turnout with approximately 95 showing up to learn. There were even a few Democrats including their chair who showed up, rumor has it to educate the scientists. By the time Chuck and Gordon were finished with their presentation, it was wholly evident to me that what my research had already taught me was true; man-made global warming, or climate change, or whatever they call it next, is pure fallacy and a religion, not science. Chuck and Gordon debunked the propaganda in several different ways.
In science, someone comes up with a hypothesis, and others try to disprove it to find the truth; with the global warming propagandists, a hypothesis came out and anyone who questioned it is labeled and attacked as if it is heresy. Global warming caused by man is a redistribution of wealth fraud and a religion.
The math used by the alarmists is wrong to begin with; their “facts” don’t align with the data, carbon doesn’t cause the earth to warm, water droplets do and they are controlled by the sun. The earth has only warmed less than a degree in a hundred years, the earth’s temperature goes in cycles, and we are still nowhere near the temperatures that we had in the past.
During the question and answer phase, the radical leftist chair finally showed his ignorance by bloviating left-wing propaganda talking points as if he didn’t listen to the presentation, or didn’t care. He proved once again that with some people, you can give them all of the information in the world, and their minds will not stray from their indoctrination. Facts don’t have feelings. I challenge everyone to watch the video when it is ready and is put up on the Republican Party’s FB page.
The majority party in Salem is going to try and ram cap-n-trade down our throats again in an effort to make Kate Brown the darling of the
political environmental movement, so that she can get huge speaking fees for her pursuit of a national office in the future. They don’t care that cap-n-trade will destroy Oregon and its citizens, they are hell bent on our destruction for their own profit.
Brad Witt will no doubt be a yes vote for our destruction as he is a yes man for Kate. Tell the governor no on cap-n-trade and let’s fire Brad Witt in November and elect Brian Stout as our new State Representative. It’s time to have a Representative that doesn’t only represent himself.
Chris Brumbles
Deer Island
