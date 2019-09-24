Joseph Goebbels said “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
Evidently this seems to be what the Republican Party is doing with the “Green New Deal.”
Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott criticized the Green New Deal in a Feb 25th Orlando Sentinel Op-ed. He implied that the Green New Deal would have us tear down buildings, eliminate oil and gas, stop air travel, end consumption of meat and cost us trillions in the process.
Very little of what he said was true and the Green New Deal resolution did not even address air travel, cow farts or veganism.
We are all seeing the effects of climate change, severe super storms, changes in ocean currents, melting glaciers, rising sea levels, and increased plant and animal extinctions.
The dirty fuel industry has known about climate change since the 1970’s. They have paid huge amounts of money to politicians to ignore and deny what might be the biggest threat to humanity since the creation of our species.
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we have 12 years left to limit the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
According to Politifact (A St. Petersburg Fl. Non profit) The Green New Deal resolution makes no mention of ending air travel. Instead, it calls for “overhauling transportation systems,” creating new infrastructure which include “investments in high speed rail.”
The drafters of the Green New Deal would like to see investments in infrastructure and communities by both private industry and government.
Instead of costing us trillions, these investments have the potential to create thousands of new jobs that will bolster our economy.
Please don’t believe the big lie. Climate change is real and The Green New Deal, may save America, our jobs and may even manage to insure the future of our species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.