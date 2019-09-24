Times are changing in American politics, especially in Oregon. As of August, Secretary of State reports that of 36 Oregon counties, Non Affiliated Voters have a majority in 19, Republicans hold 12 and Democrats with a mere 5. Basically this means that neither Republican nor Democrat parties can elect their candidate without the support of non affiliated voters.
Like the majority of voters in Columbia County, I too am a registered “Non Affiliated Voter”. And like many people I too am tired of having politicians saying things like our immigration laws are broken, but in reality they just don’t want to follow the law. They want to get elected and re-elected to office, but only follow their political party’s lead rather than serving their constituents. They speak of the high cost of housing yet continually pursue higher taxes and wages that drive up those very costs. It’s time that the majority, the NAV, to take the lead to stop the wasteful spending and higher taxes; enough is enough. The two party bickering needs to stop, plain and simple and focus on the facts.
Do we need a new or improved school buildings or a school system that actually prepares our young people for the real world? Do we need to establish a public transit district if only 1% of our residents uses our current CCRider? Do we support new industry coming into our county or do we want to become just another Portland sleeping community? Your vote is your freedom.
