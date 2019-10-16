I was recently working during the Halloweentown Parade. There was a group at forefront very appropriately dressed, in black capes and masks. The only thing that singled them out were the signs they carried. The stated facts concerning the safety and efficacy of vaccines. The signs also alluded to the controversial fact that there are aborted fetal cells in vaccines. The group was polite, respectful and informative. They even had factual pamphlets backing up the evidence stated by their signs. Not once, despite mixed response of cheers and animosity, did they react or lash out. Even when being flipped off and being told, “I hope your babies die.” I would also like to note here that one marcher was, by all appearances, pregnant.
While I do understand people not wanting politics in parades, I would like to point out that many past parades have been used as an advertising venue for businesses and politicians. From my understanding, this group was completely within the legal guidelines stated by the parade upon entry. Another thought is that with all of the things happening in this country concerning the blatant infringements on our freedoms, be it gay rights, gun rights, over taxation, or medical freedom, drastic measures are sometimes called for.
If you don’t know what I mean when I refer to medical freedom, let me explain.
In several states in this “free” country, there are bills being passed, despite objections by the people, with the intent to mandate the full CDC schedule of vaccines. The current schedule is 69 doses of various vaccines in early childhood. I don’t know about you, but that seems extremely excessive. The really dark side of these bills are the fact that they deny any exemptions based on personal or religious grounds. When last I checked we were supposed to live in a free country that encouraged diversity of every kind. When vaccines are being forced on the populace by our representatives over the directives imbedded in our constitution, people feel the need to do desperate things to keep the general populace informed. Already in New York children are being pulled out of school and held in separate rooms for failing to comply with these vaccine mandates. This is segregation and discrimination.
So, what’s more important? The fact that you were mildly pushed out of your comfort zone and forced to think about wrongs that are being done? Or the fact that parents’ freedom to choose for their children are being stripped away by a greedy government, who is backed by the same pharmaceutical company who makes vaccines? I myself do not trust the vaccine industry and have personal, medical, and religious reasons for not wanting to vaccinate. Since the parade I have been told, “I hope your children die and you go to jail,” and, “your children should be forced to wear armbands and be pulled out of school.” To me, the women in the parade did something incredibly brave in the face of animosity. They used their freedom and intelligence without being hateful. Maybe the people of St. Helens should take a page out of that book. Also, I want to point out that they are being taunted for “hiding their faces and wearing masks” and that “they don’t even know who Guy Fawkes is.” I thought people were supposed to dress up for Halloween….the masks make sense yet? Very few in that parade were wearing their everyday face, free of makeup or mask.
I think Guy Fawkes was chosen because they knew exactly who he was. He was not just a man who failed in his attempt for liberty, he was someone who fought and died for it. Which is exactly how far these men and women are willing to go.
Sarah Heppner
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.