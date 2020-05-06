Having a cardiac event the first week of February I’ve been quarantined at home six weeks longer than most of Oregon.
It’s like serving in Vietnam where everyday was the same and the days and months seemed to float by. I received an Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet a few days ago so I guess it’s the end of April.
Although the United States is a democracy the election process is basically controlled by the two major political parties therefore Non Affiliated Voters like my wife and I are limited during the primary election to vote on county commissioners and ballot measures which for us is okay. But it does seem odd since the passage of the Motor Voter law went into effect in 2016 the Secretary of State reports show that 18 of Oregon’s 36 counties have a Non Affiliated Voter majority and the Non Affiliated Voters are on track to surpass Democrats as the state’s majority voting block in August yet Oregon is still considered a ‘Blue’ state.
I feel the current political climate has destroyed people’s faith in leadership and with the Coronavirus our society is undergoing a dramatic change. On-line education will become the norm; no more large crowd events like sports, fairs and concerts; social distancing at restaurants and on airplanes doesn’t appear profitable, and the list just keeps getting bigger.
It’s time to end xenophobic and partisan politics in Oregon and focus on our new reality.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
