As you might imagine, prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys frequently disagree. But while we have a constitutional duty to be adversaries, Columbia County's District Attorney and the Justice Alliance of Columbia County, our largest defense consortium, are united in our belief that Judge Jenefer Grant should be reelected to the Columbia County Circuit Court. We believe that Judge Grant's integrity and experience make her the best candidate.
Judge Grant is a person of integrity, something we witness on a daily basis. Her compassion, open-mindedness, and ethics are undeniable. When Judge Grant presides over a criminal case, she sympathizes with defendants and victims alike and makes hard choices with the well-being and dignity of the parties in mind. In her dealings with prosecutors, defense attorneys, or struggling clients, she is respectful and willing to change her mind when an argument is persuasive. Her intellectual honesty reflects her high ethical values and her conduct in and out of the courtroom shows that her singular motivation is truth and justice.
Further, experience matters in this judicial race. While we respect Mr. Clarke as a person and as a civil attorney, his lack of criminal justice experience should concern voters. Defense attorneys and prosecutors know that criminal law is often highly technical. The most well-intentioned judge can misapply the laws in ways that have devastating consequences for both sides. Wrongfully sending someone to prison is a terrible injustice. So too is the emotional pain that a victim endures when a case is reversed on appeal and they must return to court to relive their trauma.
Similarly, a large portion of Columbia County's cases are juvenile matters, where a judge often has to decide whether to take a child from his or her parents. Judge Grant has worked tirelessly to improve our system in these cases. She has dramatically reduced the number of children in foster care and the length of time spent in foster care, while also increasing services for families. This type of law is specialized and children would suffer without Judge Grant’s experience.
Judge Grant should be reelected because of her integrity, ethics, and experience with criminal and juvenile law. Columbia County's District Attorney and the Justice Alliance of Columbia County agree on this point. When prosecutors and defense attorneys unite on such an important issue, that should tell you something.
Jeff Auxier, Columbia County District Attorney
Justice Alliance of Columbia County:
Diana Shera Taylor
Mark Lang
Paul Aubry
Haley Borton
Tom Borton
John Schlosser
Gabriel Biello
Kevin Ellis
Shannon Mortimer
