Re-elect Judge Grant I am supporting the re-election of Jennifer Grant as Circuit Court Judge.
During the past six years as a member of the Columbia County Citizens Review Board for the Oregon Judicial Department, I have observed Judge Grant to be thoughtful, fair, and appropriate in her decisions.
It is important that we maintain consistency and experience on the bench throughout these difficult times. Please join me this May in casting your vote to re-elect Judge Jennifer Grant.
Nancy Bubl
Warren, Oregon
