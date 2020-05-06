The Magruder family has served this county for many years in various public offices.
Margaret was raised in Clatskanie on a farm outside of town and lives there to this day. She knows the needs of Columbia County and is one who knows how to work hard to accomplish what needs to happen in Columbia County.
She is kind and caring and has great knowledge and has a work ethic that is next to none other. When you re-elect her to the office of County Commissioner you do the best for this community.
I support her without any reservation. She is a problem solver who will work hard for you in the future as she has in the past. Great job, Margaret.
Agnes Petersen
Deer Island
