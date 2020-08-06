The City of St. Helens needs to reconsider/cancel the plans for Halloweentown this year.
Inviting, encouraging, allowing events for the purpose of fundraising in these times of COVID-19 is not a responsible action.
Our children and teachers are adjusting to an entirely different school year ahead and the outcome depends on the safe actions that we, as a community provide and ensure.
We can keep the spirit with decorations, but please, as a strong community, let's show care and concern for all.
Most Sincerely,
Sue Mueller
