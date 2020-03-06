During my 20 years as a member of the Lower Columbia River Watershed Council from its inception until 2015, I was painfully aware that the earnest efforts of all the councils in the region to reverse the salmon’s slide toward extinction were insufficient to save these magnificent fish.
I was heartened last month to hear a politician finally say what scientists have known for years: Removing the four dams on the Lower Snake River is key to any serious effort to prevent the extinction of Snake River salmon and Southern Resident orcas.
I’d like to thank Governor Kate Brown for publicly supporting the removal of the four dams.
We have an historic opportunity to remove these dams and bring back our fish. And studies show that we can replace the power these dams make without resorting to dirty fossil fuels or breaking the bank. Leadership from Governor Brown, and other elected officials in the Pacific Northwest, will be necessary in the coming months to craft workable solutions for our region.
Darrel Whip
Rainier
