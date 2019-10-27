I would like to commend the Chronicle for their story about Richardson’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery. It’s refreshing to read a positive story during these troubling times. Not only do Annie and Joe do an outstanding job of managing their business, their store is well stocked, very competitive and probably as important as anything local. It is well known that the majority of dollars spent locally stay local. This amounts to a huge benefit to every one of us that call St. Helens home. Thanks Joe and Annie for your beautiful store and much continued success.
Bill Hutton
