Letter to the Editor

The RJSHS History Club is looking for wagon wheels, period looking quilts, wood cots, and a covered wagon.

If anyone would like to help, contact the club or advisor, Mr. Andrew Demko at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us

Andrew Demko

Rainier

