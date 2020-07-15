Tax Day has now come and gone. Time to shred those no longer needed papers and files.
Remember that the Kiwanis St. Helens Daybreakers will be having their Annual Secure Shred Day on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. behind the State Farm office at Highway 30 and Sykes Road in St. Helens.
Suggested donation is $5 per shopping bag or file box. Our members will be wearing protective masks and gloves and will unload your donation for you and provide a hands-free way to pay cash or check.
You may watch your materials be shredded right on site.
Marilyn Allen, President
Kiwanis St. Helens Daybreakers
