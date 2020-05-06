Governor Brown has extended our shutdown another 60 days.
To a lot of us in Columbia County, this is a huge setback not only in our personal lives but our economy. It seems that Governor Brown is not listening to the people of Oregon. How many businesses must close in our county, and how many will suffer the devastating economic effects of not having an income to provide for their families before she considers opening the state to business?
Everyone is feeling the effect of her poor decisions, through increased taxes and the inability to go to the local businesses. I understand the need to be safe during the Covad virus. What I cannot understand why it is ok to go into Walmart or other places that are open with others who may carry the disease; it is not ok to go camping in our state parks or go out on your boat on our rivers. Just who is she trying to protect?
Oregon, like all the other states, get additional federal funding during a crisis. The Governor declared that Oregon is in an emergency crisis and is getting Federal funds. Where are they? The longer the state is closed, the more federal funds.
She wants funds for illegal immigrants, but what about the legal residents, especially those hard-working people who cannot pay their mortgage, feed their families, or even get healthcare? She is robbing Oregon of its assets and we must hold her accountable for her actions.
Lorene Nowling
Deer Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.