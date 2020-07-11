Do you sign your name legibly on the small plastic screen at the hardware store?
My fingers cover the 2” x 4” screen to the point that I can barely see what I’m doing. Plus the angle’s wrong.
Think about the signers of the Declaration of Independence; Every signature legible, accountable, and deathly serious.
These courageous men, these idealistic dreamers were well aware of the crown’s approach to rebellious treason. It meant death, in some cases, after torture; Possibly the raping and murdering of your family.
That legible signature was nothing less than a death sentence hoping for an outcome that by no means was a given.
So this 4th of July when you’re barbecuing your baby back ribs, seasoning the tater salad, or perhaps when you’re signing your name to a card charge, just remember; Not all signatures are equal in liability.
What do you stand for?
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.