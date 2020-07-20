Growing up on the southern Oregon coast my favorite comic book was “SGT Rock” and his exploits fighting Nazi National Socialism across Northern Africa, Italy and into the heart of Germany.
After graduating high school I chose to enlist in the military rather go onto college or face the draft, and for my nineteenth birthday received orders for Vietnam where I fought against a Socialist Republic. At 26, not long after Christmas, I received orders for West Germany to once again face a Socialistic Republic along the Fulda Gap.
The majority of the population in the United States know very little about Socialism and its ties with Communism. It was 1895 when a prominent Christian Socialist W.D.P. Bliss established an American Chapter of the Fabian Society in and around the Ivy League schools of Yale and Harvard and by the early 1900s its members had entered American politics including Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D.Roosevelt, even as recently as Barack Obama.
The Fabian Society has woven its form of Democratic Socialism into America’s politics and daily life through education, first in colleges (19o0s), high schools (1970s) and now into elementary schools (1990s). Unlike the Bolshevik revolution which used force, the Fabians’ implement socialism through legal legislative transformation. As President Obama said in his inauguration address, fundamental transformation, even candidate Joe Biden is using the term transformation.
I suggest all Americans review Joe Biden’s 110 page policy recommendations. Losing our Democratic Republic could be only one election away.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
