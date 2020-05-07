As you fill out your ballots in the coming weeks, I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner Position 1.
Brandee’s training in conflict resolution makes her uniquely qualified to serve and build partnerships as County Commissioner. Beyond that, her conviction to serve and stand up for community has convinced me that she will work to move Columbia County forward in a smart and fair direction.
I first met Brandee while she was wearing her uniform and petitioning for the rights of deported U.S. veterans. I was impressed by her passion but more so by her drive to look for a solution and, finding none, to create a solution. She has the drive and leadership capacity to do the same here in Columbia County – find and create solutions.
As a mother, I support Brandee’s commitment to the future generation – both through smart investment which brings local jobs and capitalizes on the tremendous recreation and tourism opportunities as well as the enduring promise of a clean and protected environment.
I am confident Brandee Dudzic is the best qualified candidate for Columbia County Board of Commissioners, Position 1.
Rose Graves
Columbia City
