At times during my years of military service I worked with hazardous materials such as grenades, claymore mines, and C-4 plastic explosives. After which I worked at the Umatilla Chemical Depot around nerve agents and mustard gas.
Since moving to Columbia County in 2011 I have supported shipping and receiving bulk materials through Port Westward via Portland Western Railroad as long as Portland Western maintains and upgrades their tracks and trestles properly. I know there are those who whine about rail traffic and the possibility of a derailment but without a bridge connecting Columbia County directly to I-5, Portland Western is our county’s most stable connection to economic freedom.
Too often our politicians, including Brad Witt, have voted in support of Columbia Riverkeepers and other environmental types who block development at Port Westward and limit rail traffic. Our County needs all the support we can muster to develop economic independence from the Portland Metro Region and therefore I am supporting Brian Stout. Commuting to Portland Metro shouldn’t be the only employment choice our residents have.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
