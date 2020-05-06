I have had the great privilege of knowing Judge Jenefer Grant for some years now.
She is a fair and capable judge and our county is lucky to have such a person on the bench. Judge Grant has good command of her court and strong knowledge of civil and criminal law. She is an asset that we can’t afford to lose.
As a person, Judge Grant is empathetic and personable. She takes her duties seriously, follows the law and at the same time, never hesitates to show kindness and humility.
We are well-served with her on the bench.
Judge Grant has earned and deserves our votes. Please join me in supporting her.
Bob Brajcich
Clatskanie
