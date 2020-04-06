I’m writing to state my support for Judge Jenefer Grant. I met Jenefer in 2005 before she became a judge. I’m privileged to have witnessed her growth in both career and life. She is someone whom I love and respect, both as a person and a professional.
Judge Grant takes her role and level of responsibility seriously. She is caring, empathetic and realistic. She approaches every case with clarity and integrity. Her empathy ensures that she takes every case on its merits. She’s dedicated, reliable and dependable both at work and in her personal life.
Her personal life and her work as a judge really do go hand and hand. She’s humble, kind and caring. She is also the most grounded person I know. Her self-care and balance in life is extremely important to her and she lives and breathes it every single day.
She is an excellent mom, wife and community member. She’s also an amazing cook and always willing to share her creations at community functions. In summary, Judge Grant is a balanced, caring community leader and hard-working judge.
I support the re-election of Judge Jenefer Grant. I cannot think of a better judge for this county.
Kayla Mixer, Owner
Pure Serenity Massage
St. Helens
