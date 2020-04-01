I have had the pleasure of living and practicing law in Columbia County, Oregon for the last 20 years. I am pleased to support Judge Jenefer Stenzel-Grant for a third term as a Columbia County Circuit Court Judge.
I do so because I believe she has sound judicial judgment. But moreover, and in my view most importantly, it is clear that she genuinely cares about this County and its people. Along with my confidence that her decisions will be well thought out and that the competing positions presented to her will be carefully considered, the fact that she cares so deeply is truly the best thing we could ask for.
Please join me in voting for Judge Jenefer Stenzel-Grant for Columbia County Circuit Court Judge.
Mark A. Gordon
Columbia City
