As the impeachment hearings proceed, there is no question in my mind that this president did indeed attempt to extort the president of another country - Ukraine - into publicly declaring that they would have to open an investigation into his political enemy, the Biden’s, or they would not receive the bi-partison approved 400 million dollars for their defense against Russia military aid that was only released after a whistleblower’s complaint became known to congress..
And to this the Republicans declare that, although true, it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense? Duh? If it were a democratic president that had done such a thing they would be screaming for his head on a pike.
The Republicans will put their own political self-interest above that of the national interest. They perpetuate his lies, his slander, his arrogance, incompetence, ignorance and so much more. Mafia Don and his consiglieri Giuliani are not going to get away with this. There is just too much at stake for him to be allowed to destroy this democracy.
When, in our lifetimes, have we ever had someone in that position that has so demeaned and degraded the office of the presidency. And yet it appears Senate republicans will not vote to convict him for this sordid act of bribery and extortion when the trial comes. Oh but they certainly would convict if a democrat was in that office.
The hypocrisy lives on.
David Bernstein
St. Helens
