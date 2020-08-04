I thought I would have a quiet dinner by the waterfront in downtown St. Helens Friday night.
With all the loud cars with straight pipes circling the block I couldn’t say it was a quiet dinner. But the food from Roy Thai Restaurant was outstanding. However, what concerned me the most was the health danger as there were many people around me passing by me without masks.
I wondered if they read or watch the news about the pandemic? I am 77 years old with several health issues, so I am very conscious of the health dangers. I wonder why so many people don’t seem to take the pandemic seriously?
The virus stalks us and the U.S. now has the most cases in the world but people party on like everything is normal.
Wish they would show some consideration for others - including old people like me.
Ray Horn
Scappoose
