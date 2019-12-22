The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction Committee would like to thank everyone who helped make our 37th annual auction, “A Heroes Christmas,” such a success. We consider each one of our generous guests, volunteers, and the many local businesses, agencies, and individuals who donated cash and auction items as heroes for making the holiday season brighter for local children and families in need.
The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction, held on Dec. 7th, grossed $48,000 this year. Funds have been distributed to the following Columbia County agencies: Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Firefighters (Toy & Joy); Kiwanis Club of St. Helens (Holiday Hope); and Scappoose Fire Department (Share & Care). The Columbia Pacific Food Bank received $7600, from the evening’s paddle raise which is traditionally donated to them.
We wish to especially thank several of the key contributors to the evening’s activities: Santa Merle Pence, for his HoHoHo duties; Columbia River Fire and Rescue Volunteer Firefighters for the support throughout the evening as well as set-up; St. Helens High School Kiwanis Key Club for their service; and Mrs. Schaffer, 2nd grade teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary, who assembled students’ hero quotes featured in our decorations. And, of course, no local auction would be complete without the auctioneering talents of Mark Kuhn – many thanks to Mark. Additionally, I personally wish to thank our committee’s board and volunteers. It is truly an honor to work with such a dedicated team who put in countless hours each year to make the evening magical.
Save the date (and that ugly Christmas sweater – as that’s our 2020 theme) for next year’s auction on Dec. 5th.
Luanne Kreutzer
St. Helens
