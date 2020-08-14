I have been a subscriber for the 48 years we have lived here in St. Helens, thru all the ups and downs of the paper.
I am pleased to see that now the paper is on a true upswing. It's news writing is good, the paper is covering a good mix of informative materials and community activities, and the ads are creative.
Thank you for your improvements and for keeping the news all relative to the local area. I look forward to a long and continuing future for The Chronicle.
Dena Nelson
St. Helens
