Dressed in Anonymous costumes, a small group silently marched in the St. Helens Halloween Town Parade with signs and flyers. The crowd greeted them with a mix of gratitude and indecency. The following days, they were taunted with hate speech on Facebook. I am appalled with the citizens of Columbia County, many being Christian, as wished harm to other human beings.
Seems that we are only worried about a handful of illnesses that vaccines have been created for. Have we have forgotten about the hundreds of other viruses and bacteria that can cause just as much damage, and what protects us from those? Why aren’t we concerned about 54% of our youth having chronic childhood illnesses, and where it is coming from? Are auto-immune disorders, peanut allergies, autism, and toddlers with cancer so common that we just accept it? Where was chronic childhood illness 70 years ago? Could the decline of disease and illness have been related to our improved sanitation, refrigeration, nutrition, hygiene and use of IV fluids when needed? Should we continue to put products into our children from liability free manufacturers who make $50 billion on vaccines alone? Would we purchase other ‘safety products’ such as car seats knowing the manufacturer wouldn’t be liable for damage to our child? Many people simply aren’t aware of these things. The way I see it, the vaccine marchers are fighting for everyone’s child, whether you want to join the fight or not. At the very least, they brought awareness.
Tiffany Trahan
Rainier
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.