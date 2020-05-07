The Columbia County Board of Commissioners currently has two positions up for re-election, and I am writing to recommend Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner Position 1.
I met Brandee for the first time in 2018 when she hosted a Non-Violent Communication Workshop, and since then, watched her build and lead a 501c3 nonprofit for veterans. She is a working mother and serves our community in the best interest of our children and future generations.
Brandee stands by the value that we are only as strong as a community as the most vulnerable among us. She holds a Masters Degree in Conflict Resolution and is an Army Veteran and mother. Electing her is an opportunity to bring a new perspective to Columbia County.
I am confident Brandee Dudzic is the person best qualified for the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, Position 1, in this May election.
Kimberly O’Hanlon
St. Helens
