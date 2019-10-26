I am amazed when I hear people say “Why can’t our transportation system pay for itself?” Fact: There are no transportation systems in the entire Western Hemisphere that pay for themselves. All of our transit systems are subsidized in one way or another. Up until now, CC Rider has been forced to subsist on gifts or grants. They, unlike our neighboring transit systems, have no dependable sources of income. How can you put together a budget? How can you plan ahead? CC Rider has missed the opportunity to qualify for many grants because they did not have the “matching money” that a grant required. Fact: You cannot use revenue from fares for grants. Measure 5-277 is asking for only 18 cents per $1000 of property value. It would cost the average home owner something like $3 a month, or a onetime annual cost for a modest family meal. I doubt if many people would miss this amount of money. On the other hand, everyone would gain. With a viable public transportation system, we could attract new industry, we could reduce highway congestion and we could stimulate the economy of our county. The American Public Transportation Association says that every dollar spent on public transportations generates another $4 in economic returns. *Please vote to support our public transit system. If you care about our county, please vote for Measure 5-277.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
