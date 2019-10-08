According to the current CC Rider by-laws, its purpose is to enhance local and regional public transit services provided within Columbia County. I presume local is public transit of residents within the city where they live; and regional to be the transit of county residents between the communities within the county i.e. Clatskanie to Rainier or Scappoose to St Helens. Yet at the August Transit Committee meeting Commissioner Heimuller stated that even if the ballot fails they will continue funding the Portland route.
I consider Longview, WA across the bridge from Rainier regional, but Portland in the heart of the Tri-Met region are you kidding? If operating normally Tri-Met would have a Park-N-Ride halfway to St Helens, Cornelius Pass, so CCRider commuters could transfer to the bus of their choice, Portland or PCC.
I will not support a transit system that mainly caters to a dedicated 100 Portland commuters or spends $95 for Dial-A-Ride while thousands of our neighbors drive to Portland and a hundred or more walk to and from shopping at local stores. And I absolutely detest creating a transit district which opens a backdoor to my bank account for the commissioners to fund their pet project. What is wrong with going to the voters every 2 or 3 years for funding approval? They might say no, and like spoiled children the commissioners don’t want to be told no. Vote no on Ballot Measure 5-277 in November.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
