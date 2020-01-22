I’m Pat Rubino, and at one point, I almost lost my home due to the cost of my heart medication following the surgery.
At the last minute, a program agreed to cover what I needed, but no one should ever face such a stressful situation while also battling illness. Recent polling shows that it isn’t just me. About one in four Americans can’t afford a prescription. It’s plain wrong. While we all wait on the federal government to act, there is good news.
The Oregon legislature has taken up a bill that would allow me to get cheaper prescription drugs from Canada if necessary while we await change that will relieve us all. I am compelled to speak out because, if more of us ask for meaningful action on this issue, our elected leaders will begin to listen.
Yes, we need and deserve affordable medications. And yes, we vote. We need relief now.
Pat Rubino
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.