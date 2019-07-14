Trump deliberately caused the problems we are having with Iran. First thing he did entering the White House: “tore up Iran deal.” I ask you, who would benefit and profit from it? Iran is Putin’s rival on the outside, Trump and Putin’s rival inside the White House. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to imagine why Trump did it. Is this an excuse for him to use our troops to merge military with Putin against Iran? Or weaken Iran with sanctions for Putin’s sake? Treasonous? Racist? Trump has blamed Obama for everything, going as far as to get rid of “Affordable Care Act,” a republican idea, but because its affectionately called “Obama Care.” Obama implemented it, he is African American, and a humanitarian. Trump has, at every turn, tried to erase every and anything Obama did as President, especially that would go down in history putting him in favorable light.
Trump is a Nationalist, white supremist, neo-Nazi, authoritarian dictator. Dictators love walls, separating families, and like slogans “Make???? Great Again.” It is their M.O. Trump is not a joke, but a real danger to our democracy and our way of life every day he and those that follow him are in office. He is a known liar, braggard, crook, racist, and womanizer. He is an authoritarian dictator that cannot be trusted with anything, especially our lives.
America has always been great! God bless America.
Roxana Fields
Clatskanie
