Well, America is prejudiced. Nothing new there except that it is once again out in the open. It is standard for some to blame ‘others’ for their own ignorance and errors, and their own failure to have a survivable future. Columbia County was a major Ku Klux Klan area for decades, and the descendants want to do it again. The forcing of roles based on the desires of others is silly, but violently dangerous.
Some data: There is no such thing as ‘pure’ white, black, or any other color. Our own DNA and protein tests show that we are a mix of many things, from Denisovan and Neanderthal to Ming Dynasty and Esquimo. There is no such thing as ‘pure’ male or female; either would be a deadly genetic anomaly. There is no ‘one God’. Each of us has our own spiritual and/or religious beliefs, and they do not fully match with the beliefs of anyone else when closely examined.
There is something that we all share, though: If we want to survive and prosper, we must stop trying to blame ‘others’, and clean up our own messes. While we goof around blaming everyone but the ‘us’ that caused the problems, the dominant mess we are currently in is our dramatic overuse and wanton destruction of the very natural systems and many species that have allowed us to exist for about 3 million years. Alternatively, we can twiddle our uncivil societies into oblivion for short-term gain and then go to war some more with the ‘others’, who have no choice but to therefore destroy us. Either humans make some very serious decisions very soon or we fail as a species, taking many others with us. Get off your butts and recognize the difference between facts and propaganda, folks. Opinions, beliefs, and ideologies are not facts.
Charles Bickford
Deer Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.