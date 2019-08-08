Compliments to those involved in the Columbia County Fair this year. I have been bringing my three grandsons for the last three years on “Kids Day”! The improvements each year having been more accommodating then the next and this year was the best. More shaded areas and benches to rest and gain your strength; the ability to use tickets for more food and games; more choices of rides or events; a “free” zone for those little ones to safely run off their energy which also included family activities.
Thank you, Columbia County for having a fair. This year was the best yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.