At the August 5th planning meeting, three of the (Columbia County Planning) commissioners voted in favor to allow a commercial flooring business to operate on their rural residential property on Berg Rd. in Warren. We were told that we can voice our complaints during the next six months to the planning office, at which time they will hold another meeting. We and other neighbors have complained about the noise for the last six months, but those complaints have fallen on deaf ears.
These three commissioners have approved hours of operation for this business to be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. That gives neighbors only seven hours of quiet time. The commissioners admitted they are setting a new precedence for commercial businesses in a rural residential neighborhood. I’m asking Warren residents to please call or e-mail our planning commissioners to voice your concerns. It’s happening to us, and it could happen to you too. I don’t think other commercial businesses in Warren have six employees or operate at these extended hours. With this new precedence we are going to lose our much-valued rural quiet neighborhoods. Thank you.
Denise Kilgore
Warren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.