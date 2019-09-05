As part of the ‘Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994,’ assault weapons were banned in the United States between September 1994 through 2004. During this period guns designed and manufactured with pistol grips and high capacity magazines were restricted to military, police and properly licensed dealers. Handguns were also limited to 10 shot capacity magazines.
The assault weapon ban subsection of the Violent Crime Control Act sunsetted (expired) in September 2004, an election year, of which Congress both Senate and House failed to address this expiration. In the following year assault weapons and magazine manufactures started flooding the market with their merchandise taking full opportunity of the lack of leadership in Washington D.C.
Since 2013 there have been one mass shooting, those with more than four people being shot, per day not all with assault weapons. Other than the shooter, I feel that our politicians have the most blood on their hands by using mass shootings as a tool for getting reelected and to project their progressive liberal socialist agendas along with the national media outlets reshowing the carnage repeatedly to boost their ratings.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
