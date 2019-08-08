“We must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt.” - Thomas Jefferson
“Nothing can more affect national prosperity than a constant and systematic attention to extinguish the present debt and to avoid as much as possibl(e) the incurring of any new debt.” - Alexander Hamilton
“Avoid occasions of expense . . . and avoid likewise the accumulation of debt not only by shunning occasions of expense but by vigorous exertions to discharge the debts, not throwing upon posterity the burden which we ourselves ought to bear.” - George Washington:
“I go on the principle that a public debt is a public curse, and in a Republican Government a greater curse than any other.” - James Madison
“The consequences arising from the continual accumulation of public debts in other countries ought to admonish us to be careful to prevent their growth in our own.” - John Adams
Starting in July 2019 banks in Europe and Indonesia started reorganizing to restructure their debt load while the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the interest rate and soon congress will vote to abolish the debt limit to keep our government open for business. Our congress is taking us down the road to becoming a third world nation with hyper-inflation, a “crisis of confidence” as described in online Wikipedia. Sort of like Columbia County trying to establish a transit district with only 100 daily riders to Portland Metro. Stupid is as stupid does.
