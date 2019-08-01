I worked for many years at leading facilities as a level one trauma nurse. Providers at leading medical institutions are using a device and procedure that has no FDA testing for safety or effectiveness. Procedure called electroshock involves up to 450 volts to the brain and greater. In the past, only approved for use in severe depression & as a last resort, but not so any longer. Used for many conditions, and on our children, veterans, and during pregnancy. Under the guise of help it is actually inflicting traumatic brain injuries at a minimum, now proven in a court of law. Suits being pursued around product liability, medical malpractice, and against the FDA. There are billions involved in US annually. Trusted providers criminally failing in their duty to warn, protect, and not harm.
Patients have been discounted in their complaints by their providers secondary to fear of litigation. They have been harmed under the guise of help for great profits. It is time to expose this despite the monies, positions, and reputations involved. I ask that ECT patients now be seen as TBI patients in their outcomes, so that they may access needed rehabilitative services that all other TBI patients have at their disposal. The public is at great risk and the issue will no longer be swept under the carpet. Please see ectjustice. Thank you. https://www.madinamerica. com/2019/06/ect-litigation-patients-not-warned-brain-damage-risk/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.