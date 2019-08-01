Recently, local newspaper outlets began reporting how “Global Partners is engaged in a dishonest scheme that could bring crude oil through Columbia County again and dramatically increase air pollution from the facility...The report raises concerns with the political donations from Global employees, Global’s track record of DEQ violations, and threats to safety along the rail and at the Port Westward facility.”
As a resident and constituent within the boundaries of the Port of Columbia County this alarms me. Especially, when in 2015, Global Partners attorneys Amy Gould and Sean Geary made two contributions of $7,500 each for mailing literature in support of still current Port of Columbia County Commissioner Keyser.
In fact, Port Commissioners Robert Keyser and Chris Iverson have both taken money more recently from Global Partners, and because of this, I have concerns over the Commissioners chairmanship. Quoting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “I do not believe that we should be financed by the industries that we are supposed to be legislating and regulating and touching with our legislation.”
With that said, I’d like to request the Commissioners who have taken money from Global Partners to put the community first and abstain from voting on any resolutions tied to their contributor so that the integrity of a clean, unbiased vote could take place, free of corporate influence.
[1] Del Savio, Anna. “Climate groups, Global Partners at odds over permits.” Columbia County Spotlight, July 19, 2019. https:// pamplinmedia.com/scs/83- news/433903-343898-climate-groups-global-partners-at-odds-over-permits
[2] Center for Sustainable Economy. “CRUDE BAILOUT.” http://bit.ly/2LWYI8C
Thomas O’Hanlon
St. Helens
