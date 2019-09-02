LETTERS: Green New Deal is a good deal

“On Riverkeepers and climate change” (Aug 22) A new, detailed version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan shows it can more than pay for itself, with two-thirds of the cost paid by private investment (vox.com May 18, 2019). The remaining third will be massively counterbalanced by a $500 billion annual increase in US GDP (IPCC).
That will be mainly because when solar and wind energy are scaled up nationwide, they’ll be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2018). Clean energy will also create over 8 million high-wage, local, permanent (40-year) careers (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org), many millions more than fossil fuels.
The cost of doing nothing will be future climate disasters that will do over $160 trillion in damage to the US economy (Forbes, April 2019). Climate disasters have already cost US taxpayers over $1.6 trillion, now accelerating to hundreds of billions a year (NOAA.gov).
Just a half-degree increase in global temperatures will cost the US $13 trillion and we’re already locked into at least a 2C degree increase (National Academy of Sciences).
Clean energy will also cut back on the over $800 billion carbon pollution costs Americans every year in medical bills (forbes.com) and the over 200,000 American deaths it’s caused in just one year (MIT.edu).
The Green New Deal’s energy plan means free energy, millions more good jobs, better health and a safe and prosperous future, all at no cost to us.
“The Green New Deal is affordable; The cost of inaction is incalculable”—Forbes
Pete Kuntz
Northglenn, CO
